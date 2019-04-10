Game of Thrones Season 8 is almost upon us. That’s right, winter is finally here, friends. With mere days to go before we head off for our last jaunt to Westeros, excitement, extreme concern for the welfare of Brienne of Tarth and some pretty wild fan theories are pretty much all we can think about. How does Game of Thrones end?!

Honestly, we don’t remember feeling this pumped about a final season of a show in the history of forever (so, like, no pressure, HBO).

Watch the Game of Thrones season eight trailer below. Post continues.

Seven seasons have led to this moment. Since 2011, we’ve had more backstabbing, beheading and boning than we ever thought was possible, but the overall premise has remained: Who’ll end up on the Iron Throne?

Cersei Lannister famously proclaimed, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” While we haven’t got a winner yet, the contenders to take the most coveted seat in all of the Seven Kingdoms have been whittled down, so to speak.

Here’s our definitive ranking of who’ll end up on the Iron Throne.

[Author note: Before you continue, be warned: There are loads of ***Spoilers*** in this post. And perhaps a few wild untruths based entirely on personal preference.]

10. Cersei Lannister.