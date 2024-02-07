There's calls for bikinis to be banned because some men are feeling 'uncomfortable'.

A Gold Coast man has ignited a national debate over a controversial call to ban G-string bikinis on Australian beaches, with people branding his comments "shocking" and "sexist".

Ian Grace, the founder of a youth charity, has called for Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to put a stop to women wearing revealing swimwear in a letter published by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The 2022 Gold Coast Volunteer of the Year said the bikini trend made him feel "uncomfortable", claiming that women are "sending the wrong message".

"At a local event where our musicians were playing, one young lady in particular was walking on the footpath on the main road and had the tiniest triangle in front and was as close to naked as anyone could be," Grace wrote.

"You could see she was looking almost defiantly at people as they approached, almost daring them to say something. There’s something very wrong here.