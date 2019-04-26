5 questions we've all had about the 'dental floss' bikinis on Bachelor in Paradise.

According to this season of Bachelor in Paradise, the dental floss bikini trend is alive and well, but we have conflicting emotions.

Conflicted because women can obviously wear whatever they want, but also…

Chafing.

Wedgies.

And other… ‘coverage issues’.

This trend isn't exactly new. It's permeated our beaches, social media timelines and online shopping pages since 2016 but some fans have tweeted their confusion after witnessing the bikini's popularity on Bachelor in Paradise.

With some more confronted than others.