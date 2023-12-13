Whether you love it or love to (tell people you) hate it, Friends was a cultural reset in its time.

Airing 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, the show made household names of its stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

And while some moments in the series have aged poorly, with homophobic and fat-phobic jokes littered throughout the seasons, almost 20 years on from the finale airing, the characters are still just as good as ever.

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross were ultimate friendship goals, as a six-strong group of pals living it up in New York City and seemingly spending most of their working hours sipping lattes in their local cafe.

Watch the final scene in Friends. Post continues after video.



Video via NBC.

But was there more to the Friends characters than meets the eye?

Were the characters shaped by biblical references? Ugh, maybe!

In a theory shared on Reddit, someone reckons that the Friends characters are based around the Seven Deadly Sins and, actually, this theory kinda sorta... checks out?