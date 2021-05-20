The Friends reunion trailer is finally here. Let's look at what the cast have been up to.

Stop everything. The cast of Friends is officially making a comeback, 17 years after the final episode aired.

The long-rumoured special will air on HBO Max in the US this month in honour of the show's 25th anniversary. (Sorry, no word yet on how we can watch it here in Australia.)

And yes, all six friends will be returning, plus they'll be taking on the reigns as executive producers.

While the special won't follow the usual format of a regular episode, we'll still get to see the cast reunite, revisit the set and share behind-the-scenes footage.

"In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters," HBO Max explained in a statement.

The trailer was released today and it already has us feeling all the emotions.

The reunion will also feature a bunch of guest stars including James Corden, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Tom Selleck (who played Richard), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice) and James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther).