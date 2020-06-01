Where are they now? The kids from Friends, 26 years later.

Over two decades on from its first episode, hit TV show Friends still continues to amass a cult following. And it’s not hard to see why.

The sitcom followed the hilarious adventure of six friends as they navigated the troubles of adulthood, working life and (on-again and off-again) relationships.

But after watching the show for the 987th time, there’s something we’ve come to realise: the kids on the show are no longer… kids.

Yep, Ben Geller and Phoebe’s triplets are all fully-fledged adults. And it’s terrifying.

Revisit one of the most iconic scenes from Friends – the couch pivot. Post continues below.

Video by NBC

In fact, a few of them have gone on to pursue acting careers.

So prepare to feel extremely old because here’s what the kids from Friends look like now.

Ben Geller (Cole Sprouse)

Ben Geller, who was the son of Ross Geller and his ex-wife Carol Willick, appeared in 16 episodes during Friends.

Today, the mischievous prankster would be 24 years old. Yes, really.

Over the show's 10 seasons, four actors have been credited as playing Ben. First, it was Michael Gunderson, who played Ben in season two as a baby. He was then replaced for seasons three to five by twin toddlers Charles Thomas Allen and John Christopher Allen, who both chose not to pursue an acting career after Friends.