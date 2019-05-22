Lisa Kudrow says she felt like a "mountain of a woman" next to her Friends co-stars. 

Few characters have entered our lives via the small screen as iconic as the ever-endearing Phoebe Buffay of Friends.

I mean, come on:

While for some of us (we’re calling it – most of us), she was our favourite member of the gang, behind Phoebe’s quirky nature and tell-it-how-it-is approach, actress Lisa Kudrow was battling daily body confidence issues on set.

Kudrow, who was 31 during the first season of Friends, said on this week’s episode of podcast WTF with Marc Maron that she couldn’t help but compare herself to co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

The two types of work wives. Post continues after video.

When asked about the pressures of maintaining her physique while starring in the popular sitcom, the 55-year-old said it was never easy, adding that watching herself back on screen would often fill her with insecurity.

“You see yourself on TV and it’s that ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl’… I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer, like my bones feel bigger,” the mother-of-one told host Marc Maron. “I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”