'I just got back from Paris. Here are 5 French beauty trends I saw everywhere.'

Which is why it makes complete sense that I want to copy all the French-girl beauty trends. And there were a few key ones I noticed along the way...

Here are five beauty trends I spotted in the streets of Paris.

1. Short, manicured nails.

You guys, there was not one acrylic nail to be seen. I mean, they're out there, I'm sure - but I didn't see any? Also, I noticed a distinct lack of French tips, which seemed confusing??

French girls do their nails DIFFERENTLY.

Instead of jazzy nail art and long nails, I noticed they favoured shorter nails that were generally in a simple rounded or oval shape.

There was also a lack of bold polish colours - they were either worn natural, with a clear coat or a solid colour that wasn't too hectic/in your face (red or black). Not a lot of nail art going on. Everything was kept as natural as possible.

While I was over there, I had planned to get a manicure, because my nails were looking dire as hell. But after going into a French pharmacy and seeing the insane amount of nail care products (so many brands! so many products we don't have!), I decided to be a French girl and DIY.

I bought a nail polish remover called Vitry Magic Touch - a little tub of foam soaked with non-acetone nail polish remover. (Note: It INSTANTLY got rid of my old nail polish and was the easiest remover I've ever used in my life). I also found a La Roche-Posay Toleraine Silicum Nail Polish (!!!) - and omg, my nails have never looked or felt better.

The nail duo of dreams.