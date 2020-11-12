"I was the killer horror fans wanted." How Freaky flipped the script on slasher movies.

If classic movies Freaky Friday and Scream ever had an illicit love child, it would look exactly like the new slasher flick Freaky.

The new horror-comedy takes all the old slasher standbys (teenagers who are stalked by a serial killer, a handful of gruesome death scenes, and a high school romance) and mixes them up with a comedic body swap element popularised in movies like The Hot Chick.

In true teen slasher style, the main character is a sweet high schooler named Millie (played by Big Little Lies and Blockers actress Kathryn Newton) who comes off a little awkwardly in class, sticks with her own tight-knit friendship group, and has a slightly embarrassing gig dressing up at the football team's mascot.

Millie's home life is not also not so rosy.

Her father has recently passed away and her older sister is becoming increasingly angry with their mother's inability to cope with life after his death. All this leads to her downing a few bottles of wine and passing out at home, leaving Millie stranded all alone at school after dark, even though there has been a string of recent high school murders in the town, and it's well known that a killer is on the loose.

There's a truly eerie moment in the film where Millie realises that a tall figure is watching her from a distance, and as her luck would have it, it's the same killer who has been laying waste to teens across town: the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn).

A chase sequence ensues and just as Millie is resigned to being the next name on the butcher's kill list, he throws her to the ground and stabs her with a magical dagger.

One that has the power to switch their bodies, leaving Millie in the body of a six-foot-tall killer who the town is on the lookout for and the butcher in Millie's body, allowing him to easily prey on her friends and family.

