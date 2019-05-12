Big Little Lies season 2: Everything we know about the upcoming season of Big Little Lies.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for Big Little Lies season one.

Good news, Big Little Lies fans.

We finally have a new full-length trailer for Big Little Lies season two.

From a wedding on the beach to a crazy ’70s themed party, to the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast, there’s no denying that the next season of the show looks incredibly dramatic.

You can check out the brand new trailer for Big Little Lies below. Post continues after video.

Back in February, HBO announced that the new season would drop in June this year – meaning the new season is just one month away.

Posting to Instagram, executive producer and lead actress Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of the reunited cast alongside new cast addition Meryl Streep.

“Keep your friends close, and your happy hour crew closer,” the actress wrote.