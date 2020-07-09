Up until the start of 2020, Flex Mami only washed her face and moisturised. True story.

The podcaster, DJ, TV host, author and influencer is relatively new to serums and oils and exfoliants and cleansers, but now, her skincare routine runs like a tight ship.

WATCH: Learn how to contour like a pro with this easy as video tutorial below. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

And her makeup.

We can't not talk about the incredibly intricate eyeliner and bold, bright eyeshadow looks that helped land her contracts with almost every major beauty brand.

When I spoke to Flex on the You Beauty podcast, she said, like most of us, she's feeling a more pared-back makeup routine right now. A sharp brow, a wash of colour and lip balm - so many lip balms - and she's good.