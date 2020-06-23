“I went to a curly hair specialist and it completely changed how I approach my hair.”

I’ve been straightening my curly hair all my life, so much so that when I began wearing it naturally a couple of years ago, my family was sure I’d had a perm.

The funny thing is we all have curly hair, but had spent many years wearing it straight, because it seemed to just be what you do when you have fine but strong hair that can be straightened. This is to the point that we’d never even thought about calling ourselves a curly-haired family.

And yet…this is what we look like, au naturale:

So why did we do this? There’s an inherent, totally subconscious way we think about hair; it shouldn’t ever be frizzy, should look sleek and neat, and straightening it is the best way to achieve that. And I don’t think that’s just something my family thinks; it’s what many of us are led to believe.

Don’t get me wrong, I do love my straight hair when I do it well.