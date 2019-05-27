FASHION CRIMES: 'I tried this year's most X-rated festival trend and... no.'

I was scrolling through Instagram when a photo struck me.
“That woman… on the right…” I muttered to myself.
“She has a severe lack of pants.”
“Whats the point of wearing a pants if it doesnt covering your butt?” read one of the comments, and despite the numerous grammatical issues with it, I had to agree.
What is the point of pants if you can see your butt?
Watch: Clare tries the Beginning Boutique Festival Chaps. Post continues after video.
It’s a question I continued to ask as I discovered that Beginning Boutique, the online retailer who initially posted the photo, have quite a few offerings of crotchless pants.
The ‘I’m A Security Guard But Sexy’ crotchless pants:
Top Comments
I need to stop spending money on clothes purely because I think they're funny.
But what about if we also think they're funny?! Clare Tries Hilarious Clothes should be a regular feature!
I'm no tax expert - but pretty sure they would be tax-deductible anyway as a work related expense due to the article.
Sheesh - I need my morning coffee, I've started talking about tax deductions.
I feel like the model on the right of the original Instagram photo DEFINITELY got the short straw... These (the articles, not the pants) are HILARIOUS Clare, I love them :-)