FASHION CRIMES: 'I tried this year's most X-rated festival trend and... no.'

But there are so many issues.

1. Why do these pants break the basic premise of being pants?

2. Can these possibly be flattering on anyone? I know my crotchal-region and butt area aren't ones I want to showcase.

3. What if you wanted to wear a pad?

4. Everything.

So, with a lingering sense of confusion, I decided I needed to do a service to all women, everywhere.

I needed to buy them, and try them, so no one else would ever have to.

I chose the pink ones because they were the cheapest and there's not a lot of room in my monthly budget for pants that are just for lols.

They were $55.95 (down from $119.95!) compared to a frankly outrageous $99.95 for similar styles.

Despite deciding not to get express shipping, they arrived alarmingly quickly.

When they were placed on my desk by a naive courier, I felt a sense of shame, that he might know that under all that packaging, there was a pile of material pretending to be pants.