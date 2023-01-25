Oh no. I tried these viral bikini bottoms and I regret everything.

In the first of a new series called WTF Fashion, we wanted to start by revisiting an iconic post by Mamamia executive editor, Clare Stephens.

In hindsight, this was a truly terrible idea.

It started with a photo I didn’t understand.

I object.

You see, recently fashion retailer Beginning Boutique started selling high-waisted bikini bottoms that seem to ignore a fundamental reality about female genitalia: that it... exists.

Women on Facebook, being the underrated professional comedians that they are, went entirely rogue, responding to photos of the swimwear with perhaps the greatest comment thread of our time. Their funnies included: