'As I head to the polls, I’ve never felt less inspired.'

As a journalist, my days are book-ended in the same way. With news.

I read it first thing in the morning. I watch it before I go to bed.

And each day, I bear witness to The Latest Adventures of ScoMo and Albo: On the Campaign Trail.

The visuals are remarkably similar: two white-haired, bespectacled, middle-aged men.

Every day they pledge and scare; all while handshaking, high-fiving and holding babies across the country.

They awkwardly banter with us regular folk in an attempt to feign relatability and an image of a "trusted bloke who'll get the job done”.

One promises, "A better future”; the other, ”A strong economy”… and "A stronger future”. One isn’t sure of the national rate of unemployment; the other, doesn’t know the weekly JobSeeker rate.

Can I look away yet?

Because when it comes to representing the very real issues that affect voters, there has to be more than daily gaffes, patting dogs, and weaponising curries and Jimmy Barnes performances.

Indeed, on May 21 we will cast our vote - and a sincere hope - for a “better” or “stronger” future. From the bushfires and floods that have ravaged our country, to a pandemic of “unprecedented” proportions, the supply limbo in which we are suspended as the result of the war in Ukraine, and the upwards pressure on the cost of living… It’s fair to say the last few years have left us rather battered, bruised and still gasping to get our breath.

These are uncertain times. And we want - need - someone to lead. To uplift.

A true leader.

Someone with equal spades of strength, conviction, and compassion. Who is not afraid to roll up their sleeves and do.

Someone who commands respect.

And I'm going to admit something to you: I've never been less inspired by what's on offer. And I don't just mean the men that represent their parties, but the in-bickering and rogue MPs who stand behind them, on each side of the aisle.