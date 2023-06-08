'FBoy Island is proving that men aren't OK.'

Okay, yes, it happened: I have become wildly attached to watching FBoy Island Australia.

To be clear, I am not generally a reality show kind of person, so this is really big news for my home life. In the past, I've watched bits and pieces of Married At First Sight, The Bachelor, and, at one point, I did enjoy the odd episode of the decidedly bananas production that was Gigolos, the 2011-2016 show about five male escorts living in Las Vegas.

But FBoy Island feels inherently different from other mainstream reality TV shows and I became devoted to watching it really, really quickly.

For the uninitiated: FBoy Island, which started out as an American reality TV series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, involves three women looking for love among a pool of 24 men. The catch is that half of the men are 'f**k boys' (men who date casually, have rather a lot of sexual partners, and don't treat women particularly kindly) and the other half are 'nice guys' who profess to have the same aims as the women, that is, finding 'the one'.

Nobody knows who is who — save the men themselves, some of whom choose to make it appallingly obvious which camp they fall into by saying heinous things in their pieces to camera.

The show follows the elimination decisions made by the three women as they try to navigate this situation, knowing that if they end up choosing a 'nice guy' at the end of the show, the pair will split the $50,000 prize money evenly. If they choose an FBoy, that guy will end up with solo control of the money.

It's a perfect format.

FBoy Island is successful because it contains both major tropes of reality TV (that is, finding love and making money) and pits those motivations in direct conflict. It's feminist in the sense that it's a direct criticism of the misogyny that manifests in exploitative attitudes to dating and also in the fact that it places three women, in this case, Molly, Sophie, and Ziara, at the helm. Abbie Chatfield, as an intelligent, outspoken commentator on dating and sex dynamics, was also the obvious choice to front the Australian production.