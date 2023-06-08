Abbie Chatfield is the host of FBoy Island. There is one question she is sick of being asked.

Abbie Chatfield has got to have one of the best/worst jobs in the world.
As the host of the new reality dating show FBoy Island, the 27-year-old has been spending a lot of time with 24 — predominantly shirtless — men in tropical paradise while three women wade through the masses to find love (or at least minor celebrity fame).
However, half of the contestants self-identify as f**k boys.
And to be honest, if dating in 2023 has taught me anything, I don’t hold out much hope for the ‘nice boys’ either.
Like I say, a hard day at the office.
Watch the FBoy Island official teaser. Post continues after video.
But there’s one aspect of her new gig that’s got Abbie riled up. And it’s a question she’s being asked time and time again in \interviews for the show.
So, in a desperate bid to make it stop, the host jumped on social media last night to silence her interviewers.
“It’s pretty hard to offend me personally in an interview but there’s a pretty cooked and misogynistic question I keep being asked about my role as host of FBoy Island both privately and in press,” she wrote on Twitter and shared on Instagram, “and I just want to address it once.”