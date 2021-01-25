LEIGH CAMPBELL: I built an awesome six-step skincare routine. From the chemist. For under $100.

I don’t believe in New Year's resolutions because I reckon they just set me up to fail and then I feel even worse about the ‘thing’ than I did before. Plus, it’s a bit late, it’s almost February.

So, less of a resolution and more of a goal, something I am working towards in 2021 is trying to spend less money.

You see, I am VERY GOOD at spending money. Excellent at it. And I feel some of you Youbies might be the same.

And when it comes to beauty it’s easy for me because I get to trial a lot of products for free, but not everyone has that perk of the job. Plus, one day I won't be a beauty editor and I’ll be a regular customer staring at the shelves, working out what to spend my hard-earned dollars on.

So if and when that time happens, or if ever I forget my beauty bag when packing for a holiday, the below is the perfect skincare routine I’d pop into Priceline or Chemist Warehouse and pick up. With change from a hunge.

(Oh, and keep in mind that these are the full retail prices. You can almost always get these products cheaper on sale, which means more money left over for a McFlurry on top of your Quarter Pounder meal.)

If you’ve been a Youbie for a while you’ll know how much I love this stuff.

I use it as my whole cleansing step, no other cleanser used at all. It’s super gentle and really effective at taking away makeup, sunscreen and general face gunk.

I use it at night to take the day off and a gentle swipe in the morning, too, before skincare.

