There is only one thing that I hate more than shopping for jeans. And that’s when people write off my whinging about aforementioned jean shopping because ‘it’s not that bad’.

LIES.

Jean shopping has been put on this earth to infuriate every single body, and I’m about to prove this theory once and for all.

Watch Mamamia Editor Clare Stephens attempt to make 'Festival Chaps' a thing. Post continues after video.



Because, if you have recently embarked on a jean shopping trip then you will have noticed one extremely frustrating truth: that jean sizing is cooked.

That’s why I’m going to try on a size 14 pair of jeans in every store to show you that the consistency is none existent.

Zara // Classic Mom Fit // Size 42 (light wash)

Thin fabric, nice fit around the waist, loose around the pooch and thighs. Well, loose enough to drop a half-squat.

