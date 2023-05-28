Cousin Greg has a problem.
The actor who plays the improbably tall Succession character, Nicholas Braun, is young-ish, pretty famous, heterosexual, and, until recently, single. And the problem is, he can't just enjoy, you know... enjoy his fame.
Recently, on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast, the host steered Braun towards discussing what it's like to be on a cool, hit show and be hunted down in bars and clubs by women who want to date him.
And Braun was terrified.
"I'm so scared of this conversation," he said, several times, seat-squirming almost audible.
Why? Well, do a quick Google on Braun and dating (or don't, he'd really rather you didn't) and you'll see some things. Things about casual hook-ups in the bar he co-owns with Justin Theroux (that's a sentence that feels like a party). Things about him sliding into the DMs of young Instagram models. Things about him partying at Coachella with late-teen girls on his shoulders.
And he thinks the Internet is trying to paint him as a bit of a d**k, and he doesn't want to go there.
