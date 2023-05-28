Luckily, Dax Shepherd does. Because he has thoughts.

"There is this weird bent right now which [is] like... Being sexual is somehow predatorial," he says.

"In exploring all these different power dynamics that needed to be explored, it did put a whole haze over anyone just f**king, which is a lovely activity for single people to have."

Dax is not wrong. F**king, as he so poetically puts it, is a lovely activity for single people. Or unsingle people. And he's also not wrong that in a post-me-too moment, famous men 'f**king' fans – particularly younger fans – is not cool. And it's certainly not cool to talk about it.

Of course, the power dynamic he's talking about is the mass realignment of #metoo, shorthand for a turning point when we started listening to women's stories about work and sex and power. They weren't always delighted by the way they were treated by men of higher status. Some of it felt dismissive and disrespectful, and some of it was dangerous and damaging.

So what this conversation was about was whether, in the aftermath, we've just decided that all casual male-female sex is... problematic.

Do we just think now, as Dax Shepherd suggests: "That guy's a misogynist, he likes having sex with women."

Again, Nicholas Braun doesn't want to go there. But eventually, he does. And he discusses the problem of dating when you're famous and most of the world is not.

"If you have a hookup and maybe it's weird or maybe it's awkward which is the nature of dating or hooking up," he finally says, almost under duress. "Two people are not always good for each other or the chemistry's not always there... and they kiss horribly and they don't know how to touch each other or one's really sweaty and they don't care. And at some point, one of them doesn't want to be there anymore. That goes both ways. I'm a man, trying to date a girl and I'm allowed to fail at it."