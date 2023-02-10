Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two daughters. They both know their 'daddy is an addict'.

Kristen Bell is a big believer in having an open relationship with her daughters.

The actor, who shares two children with husband Dax Shepard, opened up to Real Simple this week about having candid conversations as a family.

"I hate the word 'taboo'. I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," she shared. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard star side by side in the trailer for Hit and Run. Post continues below.



Video via Primate Pictures.

In the interview, Bell shared that the couple's daughters, nine-year-old Lincoln and eight-year-old Delta, have been a part of some very 'grown up' conversations.