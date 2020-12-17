TRIED & TESTED: "I got my eyebrows tattooed with a freehand blade. Here's how it went."

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Lifestyle Writer Charlotte Begg tried eyebrow tattooing.

Until this year, I've never really thought about my brows.

I've gotten them waxed maybe twice and I'll pluck the stray hairs whenever they get out of hand (I know... you shouldn't really pluck.)

And every day, I'll fill them in with some brow powder and brush through clear gel. That's about it.

Watch: Here's how to do a brown smokey eye to pair with filled-out brows. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But even though it's a minimal process, I spend far too long doing it. So I was intrigued about what I could do to simplify things even further.

A few months back, owner of KOHL Beauty, Colette Weston, offered for me to try her signature brow tattooing treatment. And I couldn't say yes fast enough.

It's cut my morning routine in half and makes me look way more put together when I go makeup free.

Before I share the before after after pics, here's a quick explainer of exactly what the treatment is and what you need to know.

1. What is the KOHL Signature Brow?

The treatment I went for at KOHL Beauty is Colette's signature brow. It's one of three brow options at her salon.

"There's freehand ($595) - which focuses on filling out smaller areas of sparseness in the brow. Generally good for people with thick brows already, but who who want some areas filled out a bit more," Colette explained to Mamamia.

"Signature brow ($695) is our mid-level treatment and is most commonly needed. It uses our freehand design technique where we add stroke work into the brow that mimics your natural hair flow but the strokes we add are custom designed to create brow trickery," she continued.