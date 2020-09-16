From microblading to absolutely nothing at all: 26 women share what they do to their brows.

Eyebrows can be a little... complicated.

There's no doubt they frame the face but my goodness, they can be a pain to look after.

With so many treatments on the market, it's hard to know exactly what we should be doing with them; especially, if you grew up in the 90s and plucked most of them out (we see you nodding over there).

For these 26 women, they've found what works for their brows.

Whether that be tinting, microblading, lamination or absolutely nothing at all, each of them has a different way to achieve their arches. And they've shared photos!

So sit back, have a browse and get some real-life brow inspo before your next appointment (or DIY session).

Ally

"Absolutely nothing at all. I’ve always been too scared to touch them in case I make them worse and now we’re going into week million of lockdown without any beauty salons open here in Melbourne I’m so thankful to past-me."

