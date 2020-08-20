ROADTEST: I tried the 'golden ratio' technique to see if it really achieves perfect brows.

Out of every step in my makeup routine, I personally find brows the hardest to get right.

One inevitably ends up darker than the other and they are never, ever even. And I know, we've been taught that brows are meant to be sisters, not twins, but if there was a way to make them as symmetrical as possible, I'd be all over it.

Side note... here's how to create a non-black smokey eye. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In 1997, Anastasia Soare, founder of makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, came up with the 'golden ratio' brow technique. It's designed to find balance and symmetry depending on an individual's face shape and ultimately, accentuate our best features.

Read more: The creator of groomed eyebrows shares how to get the right brows for your face shape.

But is the technique really that simple for those of us who aren't makeup artists?

I spoke to Talia Cich, the Executive Director of Education and Artistry at Anastasia Beverly Hills. She explained what the golden ratio technique is, the products needed to achieve it and the exact steps to follow.

I tried the method on myself to see if it really creates perfect brows, every time.

What is the golden ratio?

"The golden ratio is our signature, patented eyebrow shaping method that was created by our founder Anastasia Soare," Talia explained to Mamamia.