'The 4 outfit combos I live in come autumn that scream 'expensive' but feel comfortable.'

With autumn and winter fast approaching, we already know you're looking for comfortable clothes that scream chic. And as someone whose budget is more Target instead of Valentino, I've come up with several outfit formulas over the years that say "I spent all summer in the Hamptons" while still being practical.

When you think of an "expensive looking" outfit, you really don't have to drain your savings to look like luxury. I've written a ton of stories on styling here at Mamamia, and it's because I genuinely believe that once you master the art of pairing pieces together, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to look good.

(Let's just ignore the fact that I usually spend my summer at the local pool instead of a mansion passed down by my great-great-great-great grandfather).

Video via Mamamia.

So let's get into the outfits that look rich and feel comfortable... all on a budget.

1. Cable-knit cardigan, slim fit jeans and sneakers.

I can already hear you yelling at me saying, "A cardigan with jeans? BORING" and while I don't disagree, I do want to keep these outfit formulas accessible. Also, rich people don't walk around in (faux) fur coats, instead, they buy classic pieces made from quality fabrics. Cable knit is my favourite style of jumper — something about the chunky composition and oversized fit makes it feel cosy. It's also extremely easy to style. Here, I've paired it with a pair of slim fit jeans and sneakers, making it practical for every day.