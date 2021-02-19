What you need to know about your partner getting a vasectomy.

Did you know that six times as many women have their tubes tied (tubal ligation, if you wanna get fancy) as men receive vasectomies?

Even though vasectomies are one of the safest and most effective procedures (FYI: tubal ligation is way more expensive, invasive and dangerous - plus, there is a risk of ectopic pregnancy) - it's still very much an under-used birth control option.

So, what's the go? Why aren’t vasectomies anywhere near as widely used as tubal ligation?

Watch: Dax Shepard on his vasectomy. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Well, for starters - there's pretty much zero awareness around it. It's literally crickets out there.

There's also this massive cloud of misplaced anxiety hanging around 'getting the snip', and there's this way of thinking that by undergoing this procedure, it will somehow make a man less... manly.

My boyfriend got the snip. I got all the pictures.

These murky myths and stigmas that continue to linger around vasectomies have no doubt halted the acceptance of the procedure - even for those men whose families are already 'complete'.

Sounds pretty silly, no?

It's 2021 - and both men and women should have access to the whole range of birth control options available, yeah?

Listen: Here's what no one tells you about the pill and men. Post continues after podcast.

So, if you and your partner are looking for birth control options and have considered a vasectomy, but have some burning questions that are pulling you back - we got you covered.

We spoke to Dr Stephen Massey from Bondi Doctors and asked him everything we have to know about vasectomies.

What is a vasectomy?

"Commonly known as 'the snip', a vasectomy is a male sterilisation procedure that involves cutting a duct in the testes to prevent sperm entering the semen," explains Dr Massey.