From bleeding gums to growing feet: 7 unexpected things that happen to your body during pregnancy.

Along with swollen ankles, fatigue and the feeling like you're on a catamaran with a hangover 24/7, apparently there's lots and lots of other fun stuff that happens when you're pregnant that no one tells you about.

Why? Don't know. Just for the lols, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sure - you'll get tender boobs. Your fingers will swell up. You might start snoring. Score some pigmentation. Chapped lips. Maybe a couple of skin tags. (Cute!).

But thanks to your whacky pregnancy hormones, there are some ~other~ weird side effects no one really talks about. And they're things you should definitely know about, cos some of them can really mess s**t up.

Here are 7 unexpected things that happen to your body when pregnant.

Pregnancy Symptom #1: Bleeding gums.

This sounds 11/10 scary, but don't worry - it's pretty common to experience bleeding gums when you're pregnant. You'll most likely notice it when you brush your teeth.

"The changes in hormone (progesterone) levels during pregnancy can cause different bacteria growth in the mouth," explains Dr Aodhan Docherty from About Smiles.

"This results in gums becoming really inflamed. Even people with good oral hygiene health can show signs of gingivitis and bleeding gums."

Dr Docherty said this usually reduces after the pregnancy when the hormones go back to normal. In the meantime, though, make sure you're keeping your oral health in check so you don't get any issues down the track.

"We encourage people to come in a little more often for check-ups when pregnant. Instead of every six months, we like to see pregnant women every four months, as this helps keep on top of gingivitis and help reduce it," said Dr Docherty.