'In no way did I need 7 handbags.' My biggest mistakes when packing for a Euro summer.

After a three-and-a-half week summer holiday in Europe, I am officially home but my luggage is not and I can’t even pretend to be mad.

Because after almost four weeks of dragging that 22.3kg suitcase around the cobbled streets of Europe and forcing friends to rearrange their car interiors, including placement of children, to accommodate my completely over-the-top baggage, I never wanted to see that bag again.

I just... didn’t think that wish would come true.

And now as I sit here contemplating exactly what is inside that case (suspected to still be sitting somewhere in the giant monstrosity that is Beijing International Airport), I can’t help but think WhY dId I pAcK sO mUcH?!

Why the actual f**k did I think I needed seven handbags, eight pairs of shoes and precisely a bajillion outfits? Because I sure as hell didn’t wear them all.

So here are my lessons, friends. May you heed them wisely because I can tell you this now, come Euro summer 2024, you can bet I will have forgotten them all.

1. You don’t need heels in ye olde towns.

Having already pictured the pain of hauling luggage across uneven streets of ancient times, now just imagine doing that in stilettos.

So while I thought I was actually being PRACTICAL holidaying with a pair eahc of white, black AND tan heels, they were, in actual fact, a GIANT waste of space in my case because the number of times I wore them while stumbling along the roads of Italy or Albania was exactly ZERO.