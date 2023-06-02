'I went to Europe for 3 weeks with only 7kg carry-on. This is how I did it.'

Want to know how to pack light? If you travel frequently, you’d be all too familiar with the knot that forms in your stomach as you’re waiting by the carousel for your checked-in luggage. Everyone else seems to be dispersing with their bags in tow, yet yours hasn’t appeared. With a bit of luck, your luggage eventually comes out, but if it doesn’t, then it’s up to the travel gods as to whether you’ll see your treasured items again.

I too know this feeling well, yet thankfully, it's a feeling of the past. These days I take carry-on luggage only, no matter where I’m going, or for how long. Three weeks in Europe with carry-on only? Yep, you betcha.

If you'd told me a few years ago that I’d be travelling around the world for weeks at a time with just 7kgs, I would have laughed in your face. ‘How?!’ and ‘why?!’ would have been my first questions. I was notorious for over-packing my suitcase with items that never in a million years was I going to wear, but I had to pack, you know, ‘just in case’.

After all, the beauty of travel is that sometimes you just don’t know what the occasion will bring, so how do you really know what outfit you’ll need? Well, last year I tried it out. I was out of the plane and in an Uber in 20 minutes. Cobblestone streets? No drama, I just picked up my bag!