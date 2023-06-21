These women are heading to Europe. Here's how much they've saved for their trip.

Have you ever looked at someone's Instagram around this time of year and wondered how much they had to put away to afford that Europe trip? It's something I wonder often.

For the next few months, people will be ditching our Aussie winter for places like Italy, Croatia and Spain.

There will be boat days and beach clubs and photos posted online of it all, making you wonder whether it's appropriate to mute them on social media... just until they come home.

It begs the question, though – what have these people saved to make these trips a reality? Especially in 2023.

We spoke to six women* who are heading to Europe this winter. Here's exactly what it's costing them.

Georgie.

"I'm going from August to September for three and a half weeks and have saved $9,000 per person for flights, accommodation and insurance. We're also budgeting approximately $5,000 for spending money.

"The $9,000 per person is split across international flights ($2,600), internal flights ($1,600), accommodation ($2,300), Croatia Sail ($2,300) and insurance ($200). We a little bougie."

Alice.

"We go to Europe annually because my in-laws live in Greece. We take the kids every year in September as it's not peak season and slightly cheaper (but still warm enough to have some beach time). We budget $16,000-18,000.