A droopy eye and slurred speech: Why people are increasingly concerned about Ryan Seacrest.



Then on May 18, Seacrest’s absent from his co-hosting gig on US morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan caused concern at the show’s network ABC.

An ABC source told the New York Post some of the show’s production team were only made aware of Seacrest’s absence less than 30 minutes before they were to go live on air.

“It was a last-minute thing and there was a sense of panic at ABC when we were told that Ryan couldn’t make it that morning,” the source said.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is being filmed remotely, with Seacrest at his LA home and Kelly Ripa at her holiday home in the Caribbean, where she and her family have been quarantined since March.

“Ryan worked late last night so he is taking the morning off,” Ripa said on-air that morning, with her husband Mark Consuelos joining her last minute to co-host the show.

The speculation and concern forced Seacrest’s representatives to release a statement that same day, denying he had any form of stroke while hosting Idol.

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off,” the statement said.

“Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”