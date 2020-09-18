Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US Supreme Court Justice who established herself as a trailblazer for women's rights and gender equality, has died at the age of 87.

Ginsburg recently announced her cancer had returned and said she would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Despite her age and long medical history, Ginsburg, a liberal voice on the bench, said she would remain on the Supreme Court.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said.

She had several bouts with cancer, including a 1999 surgery for colorectal cancer and early treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

The incredible life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg was born on March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York. She earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University, where she met her husband Martin D. Ginsburg.

Following her graduation in 1954, they married and moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where Marty Ginsburg completed his military service before attending Harvard Law School.

She gave birth to their first child Jane in 1955 before starting classes at Harvard Law School just 14 months later. At Harvard, she was one of nine women in a class of about 500 men.

When Marty was diagnosed with testicular cancer, she attended classes and took notes for both of them. Even with the added responsibility, she was named to the Harvard Law Review.

When her husband moved to New York for work, she transferred to Columbia University for her final year of law school. She once again won a seat on the college's law review and graduated at the top of her class.