weddings

ATTENTION BRIDES: The Emmys red carpet should be your new bridal style inspiration.

Tuesday morning’s 2018 Emmys red carpet fashion was some of the most sophisticated we’ve seen in a while.

It also just happens it’s an excellent source of inspiration for bridal hair and makeup.

While the fashion gave us some great examples of ‘non-traditional’ wedding dresses – Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Penelope Cruz, Heidi Klum and Claire Foy all looked brilliant in various shades of white – the hair and makeup really shone.

One of the most popular makeup trends on the Emmys red carpet that would look equally at home walking down the aisle was a groomed brow paired with a floral lip.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke went for a ‘no makeup makeup’ look not all that different to Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup: foundation applied sparingly, a small amount of blush on the cheeks, neat brows, lashings of mascara and a pinky-nude lip colour.

You can watch our 2018 Emmys fashion recap below. Post continues after video.

Video by MWN

Kristen Bell from The Good Place (and Veronica Mars) wore a similar look with more of a peachy lip and her hair pulled back into a simple, elegant chignon, which let her square neckline and earrings be the focus.

The Sinner’s Jessica Biel’s ombre floral pink lip was the hero of her makeup look, which featured undone waves and blush tones on the cheeks and eyes.

Thandie Newton, Vanessa Kirby, Penelope Cruz, Constance Wu, Chrissy Teigen, Mandy Moore, Alison Brie, Samira Wiley and Yara Shahidi all kept their makeup simple too.

If you’re someone who wouldn’t feel like ‘you’ without a statement lip, the Emmys red carpet provided plenty of examples of how to wear a bold lip while keeping your overall look simple and fresh.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and Claire Foy all wore a bold lip, but paired with minimal eye makeup and sleek hair to keep the overall style pulled together.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Meet Mireille

Eligible

Why Sammy Leo Now Loves Ultra Hydrating Night Creams

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Below we’ve compiled our favourite beauty looks from the Emmys so you can bookmark them and take them to your wedding hair and makeup trials.

A post shared by Kate Lee (@kateleemakeup) on

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Noseph Trinh (@noseph) on

ADVERTISEMENT

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae's shimmer pale blue eye shadow could be your 'something blue'. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Biel's look was the epitome of laid back, feminine wedding makeup. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mandy Moore wore tousled waves perfect for an outdoor or beach wedding. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Samira Wiley focused on big lashes with a nude lip. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
This low, sleek chignon on Constance Wu is stunning. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen always nails effortless beauty, God dammit. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Claire Foy's statement red wine lip works so with her pulled back hair. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Vanessa Kirby is channelling sexy bride right here with airbrushed skin and defined brows. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
We're obsessed with Elisabeth Moss' coral makeup look, which again, would be perfect for an outdoor wedding. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Heidi Klum's makeup is an example of looking like yourself on your wedding day, fresh and pulled together. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney's loose chignon is perfect for any bride wanting to highlight the neckline of their wedding dress. Image: Getty.
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Thandie Newton's shades of pink are subtle and feminine, but add something extra to her simple makeup look. Image: Getty.

Which was your favourite 2018 Emmys look? Tell us in the comments!

P.S. If you love all things beauty, get the latest episode of Mamamia's beauty podcast You Beauty in your ears below.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout