ATTENTION BRIDES: The Emmys red carpet should be your new bridal style inspiration.

Tuesday morning’s 2018 Emmys red carpet fashion was some of the most sophisticated we’ve seen in a while.

It also just happens it’s an excellent source of inspiration for bridal hair and makeup.

While the fashion gave us some great examples of ‘non-traditional’ wedding dresses – Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Penelope Cruz, Heidi Klum and Claire Foy all looked brilliant in various shades of white – the hair and makeup really shone.

One of the most popular makeup trends on the Emmys red carpet that would look equally at home walking down the aisle was a groomed brow paired with a floral lip.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke went for a ‘no makeup makeup’ look not all that different to Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup: foundation applied sparingly, a small amount of blush on the cheeks, neat brows, lashings of mascara and a pinky-nude lip colour.

Kristen Bell from The Good Place (and Veronica Mars) wore a similar look with more of a peachy lip and her hair pulled back into a simple, elegant chignon, which let her square neckline and earrings be the focus.

The Sinner’s Jessica Biel’s ombre floral pink lip was the hero of her makeup look, which featured undone waves and blush tones on the cheeks and eyes.

Thandie Newton, Vanessa Kirby, Penelope Cruz, Constance Wu, Chrissy Teigen, Mandy Moore, Alison Brie, Samira Wiley and Yara Shahidi all kept their makeup simple too.

If you’re someone who wouldn’t feel like ‘you’ without a statement lip, the Emmys red carpet provided plenty of examples of how to wear a bold lip while keeping your overall look simple and fresh.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and Claire Foy all wore a bold lip, but paired with minimal eye makeup and sleek hair to keep the overall style pulled together.