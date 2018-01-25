Rae Morris shares the most common mistake brides make when doing their own wedding makeup.

Weddings are expensive. They just are.

There’s the venue, dress, veil, flowers, photos, food, imported Prosecco from Italy, nails, hair, heels, a designer tuxedo for your dog… it really adds up, right?

It’s because of these costs some brides are forced to make sacrifices for hair and makeup.

So for all the brides thinking of doing their own makeup on their wedding day to cut costs, we asked celebrity makeup artist, Rae Morris what you need to know.

Because turns out there’s a wrong way, and a right way to do your own wedding makeup.

Foundation.

According to Morris, there’s one really common mistake lots of brides doing their own wedding makeup make. And it all stems from a fear of our makeup sliding off our faces that’s been rammed down our throats.

“Women have a natural fear that our makeup is going to fall off our faces, but I don’t think that’s the case,” she explained to Mamamia.

“But really full on colour stay, long lasting, ‘durable’ foundation products is, yes, they stay all day, but they don’t always look the most beautiful all day because they’re the hardest formulas to maintain.

“They’re the ones that, once they’re on, they’re on. It’s like a mask that won’t move, but when it starts to break up and get in your creases, you’re in trouble.”

So if you’re not meant to use long wear foundation for your wedding makeup, what the bloody hell are you meant to use?

“The thing about wedding makeup is maintenance. For example, Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Hawkins are two women known for having really glowy skin, but when they got married, they didn’t go, okay let’s make the foundation really heavy and powdery so it’ll last all day. What they did is kept it glowy and dewy, but made sure to maintain it.”