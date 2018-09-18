fashion

FROCK WATCH: Every single outfit from the 2018 Emmys red carpet.

While you were snoozing, all your favourite TV stars were chucking on face masks and watching their people steam their outfits for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Without a doubt, TV has never been as good as it has been in 2018.

It gave us The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, American Horror Story, GLOW, The Sinner and countless other brilliant TV shows to binge.

But as we wait to find out who the Emmys 2018 winners are, let’s focus on something that’s, in our eyes, just as important but maybe a tad more fun.

The frocks.

Here’s what your favourite celebrities are wearing on the Emmys 2018 red carpet.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Attention please, because the King and Queen have arrived. Matt Smith and Claire Foy make quite the regal pair. Image: Getty.
Vanessa Kirby Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We might be used to seeing her in period dress for her role as Princess Margaret on The Crown, but Vanessa Kirby looks ever so sleek and stylish in this pale pink number. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Antonio Banderas subtly matches his wife, Nicole Kimpel's intricate black gown. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We're getting major 'Black Swan' vibes from Sarah Paulson's look. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
YAAAAAS. Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson look radiant on the red carpet. Image: Getty.
Alec Baldwin Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Hilaria Baldwin channels the flamenco dancer emoji with husband Alec Baldwin. Image: Getty.
Kirsten Dunst Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We love Kirsten Dunst's classic navy frock, pictured here as she poses with husband, Jesse Plemons. Image: Getty.
Maya Rudolph Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Funny woman Maya Rudolph takes advantage of a great sleeve. Image: Getty.
Elisabeth Moss Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss sticks to a basic sweetheart-neckline black dress. Image: Gett.
Evan Rachel Wood Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Evan Rachel Wood is simple, yet striking in her black tuxedo dress. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We love Amanda Anka's whimsical dress, pictured here with husband, Jason Bateman. Image: Getty.
Thandie Newton Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Thandie Newton looks pretty in pink. Image: Getty.
Sydelle Noel Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Sydelle Noel looks utterly fierce in her asymmetrical gold number. Image: Getty.
Zazie Beetz Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Actress Zazie Beetz looks elegant and regal in this maroon number. Image; Getty.
Constance Wu Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Crazy Rich Asians actress, Constance Wu looks beautiful in her slinky, metallic dress. Image. Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Talkshow host, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney look dashing on the red carpet. Image: Getty.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are Emmy red carpet #couplegoals. Image: Getty.
Yvonne Strahovski Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
A very pregnant Yvonne Strahovski poses with husband Tim Loden. Image: Getty.
Connie Britton Eric Bana Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Eric Bana is photographed with his Dirty John co-star, Connie Britton. Image: Getty.
Chrissy Teigen John Legend Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend can do no wrong. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller give their best Blue Steel on the red carpet. Image: Getty.
Alison Brie Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Alison Brie looks like a dream in yellow. Image: Getty.
Samira Wiley Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Orange is the New Black's Samira Wiley dazzles in this metallic number. Image: Getty.
Benedict Cumberbatch Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter make their dazzling entrance. Image: Getty.
Ann Dowd Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The Handmaid's Tale actress, Ann Dowd's painted floral dress is beautiful. Image: Getty.
Yara Shahidi Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Yara Shahidi gives the red carpet a fresh pop of colour, we're here for it. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Jane Krakowski arrives with her son Bennett Robert Godley. Image: Getty.
Tracee Ellis Ross Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We admire any woman who can pull this look off. Well done Tracee Ellis Ross. Image: Getty.
Emilia Clarke Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The detailing in Emilia Clarke's gown is stunning. Image: Getty.
Millie Bobby Brown Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Millie Bobby Brown looks absolutely darling in this floral frock. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Xosha Roquemore (from The Mindy Project) is ever-so-glamourous in her black, ruched gown. Image: Getty.
Peter Dinklage Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage attends the Emmys with his wife, Erica Schmidt. Image: Getty.
Tina Fey Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We can't stop looking at Tina Fey's multi-coloured dress. Image: Getty.
Mandy Moore Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Mandy Moore matched Tina Few in a sparkling, black number. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The boys from Queer Eye are here and they're fabulous. Image: Getty.
Allison Janney Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We're very into this magenta look from Allison Janney. Image: Getty.
Tatiana Maslany Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany looks chic in her take on the jumpsuit. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Joseph Fiennes of The Handmaid's Tale arrives with his wife Maria Dolores Dieguez. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Zuri Hall looks heavenly in a peachy nude ballgown. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Ellie Kemper rocks a delightful tiered, peach frock. Image: Getty.
Scarlett Johansson Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Scarlett Johansson wears a stunning draped gown. Image Getty.
Alexis Bledel Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
We think Rory Gilmore would approve of Alexis Bledel's pastel number. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Judith Light gives the Emmy's fashion lineup a touch of sunshine. Image. Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Sarah Silverman shows that black doesn't have to be boring. Image: Getty.
Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
This is a bit cute. Stranger Things co-stars, Noah Schnapp (left) and Gaten Matarazzo (right) walk the carpet together. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Yes please Tiffany Haddish! We love the comedienne and actress' bold fashion choice. Image: Getty.
Yvonne Orji Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Actress Yvonne Orji wows in an architectural black gown. Image: Getty.
Michelle Dockery Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Nominee Michelle Dockery twirls in her periwinkle tuelle dress. Image: Getty.
Angela Sarafyan Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan arrives in a STUNNING gown. Image: Getty.
Issa Rae Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Lead actress in a comedy series nominee, Issa Rae wears a dress and jumpsuit combination. Image: Getty.
Kristen Bell Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The Good Place actress Kristen Bell went for an elegant white gown. Image: Getty.
Edwina Batholomew Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Channel 7's Edwina Bartholomew wears Aussie designer Carla Zampatti while covering the Emmys. Image: Instagram @edwina_b.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Heidi Klum joins the all-white trend on the Emmy's 'red' carpet. Image: Getty.
RuPaul Charles Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
RuPaul Charles is as dapper as expected in his unique suiting choice. Inage: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Comedian and singer, Jennifer Lewis went for comfort over fa-shun and we respect her decision. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Dakota Fanning goes for Grecian and green. Image: Getty.
Michelle Wolf Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
Comedian Michelle Wolf breaks out the sequins. Image: Getty.
Emmys 2018 red carpet fashion
The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story's Sterling K. Brown arrives with his wife and actress, Ryan Michelle Bathe. Image: Getty.

Who do you think should win at the Emmys in 2018? Tell us in the comments.

