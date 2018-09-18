FROCK WATCH: Every single outfit from the 2018 Emmys red carpet.

While you were snoozing, all your favourite TV stars were chucking on face masks and watching their people steam their outfits for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Without a doubt, TV has never been as good as it has been in 2018.

It gave us The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, American Horror Story, GLOW, The Sinner and countless other brilliant TV shows to binge.

But as we wait to find out who the Emmys 2018 winners are, let’s focus on something that’s, in our eyes, just as important but maybe a tad more fun.

The frocks.

Here’s what your favourite celebrities are wearing on the Emmys 2018 red carpet.