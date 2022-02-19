In case you missed it, Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson debuted his relationship with Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, this Valentine's Day.

The 18-year-old shared two pictures with 19-year-old Iris on Monday, captioning them simply with a red heart emoji.

The comments section was flooded with support from the couple's families, with Kate Hudson commenting "Sweets", and Iris' older sister Maude Apatow writing: "So cute :’)"

Seeing the young couple got us thinking about the other celebrity offspring that have got together. Here are five more you might've missed.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell.

Lily is of course the daughter of musician Phil Collins, and she tied the knot with Charlie McDowell, son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, last year.