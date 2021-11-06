The problem with Emily Ratajkowski's brand of feminism.

Lauren Beckman wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald, "Ratajkowski may not see Barber’s post because the model has blocked her but I guarantee many women who have been abused will. And they will continue to internalise that shame and guilt that society has instilled in us, that tells us if we are sexually assaulted, it is our own fault. You clearly wanted it. What were you wearing? You led him on. What did you expect would happen?"

Again, I'd argue that's a stretch. Suggesting that a woman wearing only a g-string on a set might be complicit in her own objectification, is not the same thing as being a rape apologist.

"Don't objectify me" is not the same thing as "don't rape me". To accuse Barber of arguing that any woman who shows her ass is deserving of sexual assault is to intentionally misunderstand her point.

In fact, I don't think Barber's joke has much to do with Ratajkowski choosing to show us her ass. Ratajkowski can do what she likes.

It's got to do with Ratajkowski co-opting the language of feminism to explain why she shows her ass.

Again - there is nothing wrong with a woman posing naked for a largely male gaze. But can we at least agree that's what she's doing?

Does this mean she deserves to be sexually assaulted, like she alleges she was during the shooting of the music video 'Blurred Lines' and on a photoshoot early on in her career? Absolutely not. What a woman wears, what a woman looks like or what a woman does for a living never, ever, justifies or excuses sexual violence. Ratajkowski does not deserve what allegedly happened to her more or less than any other woman.