8 years ago Emily Ratajkowski shot to fame in 'Blurred Lines'. She says she was assaulted on set.

This post discusses sexual assault and could be triggering for some readers.

The video for the Robin Thicke song 'Blurred Lines' introduced the world to Emily Ratajkowski.

Eight years, and a lot of controversy later thanks to accusations it glorified rape culture, the now 30-year-old has made some allegations of her own.

In her new autobiography, My Body, Ratajkowski alleges that Thicke, sexually assaulted her while she was on set for the video.

Watch: 'Blurred Lines' by Robin Thicke. Post continues after video.



Video via Vevo.

She says Thicke groped her bare breasts from behind during filming, describing: "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind.

"I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set."

She says Thicke's actions made her feel "naked for the first time that day" but she'd been "desperate to minimise" the incident.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have."

The video’s director, Diane Martel, has told The Sunday Times she witnessed the assault and screamed at Thicke, "What the fuck are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!"

"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile," she said.

She explained that up until that point, “everything had been very sweet and enjoyable" and the women were comfortable. No men aside from the performers were allowed on set.