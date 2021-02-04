Yes, Emily in Paris was nominated and we've got no one to blame but ourselves.

In October 2020 a little show called Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix.

It was, as the show's title indicates, a series about a woman named Emily in... Paris.

The Emily in question (played by Lily Collins) is a millennial marketing graduate who is unexpectantly transferred to her company's Paris office, after her colleague (Kate Walsh) finds out she's pregnant.

In the first episode, Emily, her collection of berets, and her Eiffel Tower keyring, head off to Paris with all the confidence of a 25-year-old social media manager.

When she arrives, however, Emily is hit with a series of obstacles like the fact her older and more experienced colleagues don't immediately think she is the second coming of Christ, and one day her shower doesn't work so she has to wash her hair in her ridiculously good looking neighbour's bathroom.

After about three days of hardship at work, Emily wins over her colleagues and becomes one of Paris's biggest social media influencers after she posts a photo of herself biting into a croissant.

She also hooks up with the ridiculously good looking neighbour and sleeps with his girlfriend's teenage brother.

That's it. That's the entire plot.

I don't think there's a person on earth who would refer to Emily in Paris as groundbreaking TV.

Watching Emily in Paris was like taking a trip back to 2001 when everyone on TV was white and their problems were small and easily conquered.

But we all bloody watched it.

After about six months of a global pandemic and various stages of lockdown, we grew tired of baking loaves of bread from the disgusting little vials of sourdough starter we were keeping in our apartments. We'd watched approximately 6.3 million people do the WAP challenge on TikTok. And we were ready for a new shiny thing to distract us from our mounting sense of doom, impending deaths etc, etc.