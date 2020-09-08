The I May Destroy You finale will haunt you for days. Here's what it actually means.

This post DEFINITELY contains spoilers for I May Destroy You. If you haven't watched it, please bookmark this page and come back when you have.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

The final episode of I May Destroy You will make you feel a range of emotions.

Anger. Fleeting satisfaction. Confusion. Hope. Confusion, again.

It won't make you feel like you've been handed a resolution. It won't make you feel like Arabella's story has been wrapped up with a pretty bow and you can move onto the next TV series and never think about it again.

WATCH: The trailer for I May Destroy You. Post continues below.



Video via

In fact, the ending will haunt you for days after you've watched it. And that's exactly how creator and star Michaela Coel intended it.

The series - which took two-and-a-half years and 191 drafts to complete - is a fictionalised version of Coel's own experience of assault.

In episode one, the show's heroine Arabella Essiedu (played by Coel) is drugged and sexually assaulted. She spends most of the 12-episode season unable to remember the night in question and attempting to put together the pieces of the puzzle to bring her assailant to justice. ﻿

The series finale picks up right where episode 11 left off. Arabella and her best friend Terry Pratchard (Weruche Opia) are at Ego Death, the bar where Arabella was spiked in episode one.

Arabella sees her assailant, David, back at the scene of the crime, with the friend he was with on the night she was assaulted.

﻿

The night in question comes back to her in flashbacks and she's finally able to put together the pieces of the puzzle.

So, armed with the information she's been desperately seeking throughout the series, and with the opportunity to seek justice or revenge, what does she do?

The last episode answers that question, over and over again. It takes the audience through four possible scenarios.

Coel told Vulture she decided to explore multiple scenarios after seeing her friend's reaction when she presented her with a few different ideas of how she could finish off the series.

The first scenario is a pure revenge fantasy. Arabella, Terry, and their high school friend Theodora (Harriet Webb), hatch a plan to give David a taste of his own medicine.

Arabella, acting as bait, approaches David in the bar and allows him to spike her drink. When he drags her into the bathroom stall to assault her - a harrowing reminder of what happened in the first episode - Arabella plays along.