Stan’s addictive new drama I Hate Suzie will make you feel deeply ashamed and incredibly angry.

There's a scene in episode seven of I Hate Suzie where Suzie Pickles slams her phone into a car window, grabs hold of the door handle and screams "open the f**king door" at the male driver.

By the time the episode reached that climax, my jaw was firmly clenched, my chest was filled with an intense anger and I wanted Suzie Pickles to smash this random man's windscreen in with a golf club.

That's the sheer brilliance of the new British comedy-drama, starring Billie Piper, which premiered exclusively on Stan on Friday.

The series follows Suzie Pickles (Piper), a 30-something former pop star turned actress, who has just landed a surprising role as an ageing princess in a Disney movie, when her phone is hacked and photos of her performing a sex act are leaked on the internet.

Each episode follows Suzie through a "stage of grief" as she processes her privacy being violated and as her personal and professional life crumbles around her.

What makes this series a completely different viewing experience to any other TV show to date, is the fact the viewer also goes through the eight stages of grief alongside Suzie.

Episode one, 'Shock', explores the disconnected feeling you experience when you're trying to process unexpected news. The disbelief that the world is continuing to turn and people are continuing on with their lives, and expecting you to do the same, when all you want to do is sit on your bed, stare at the wall and process.

Watching Suzie try to get through a photoshoot with a bunch of strangers at her house, while her husband, Cob, is discovering her infidelity, and her best friend/manager, Naomi, is trying to manage the situation, is frustrating to say the least.

There's so much happening that you - as the viewer - just want everyone to go away so you can process the bombshell that's just been dropped. You - alongside Suzie - experience that feeling of shock and the world becomes annoying white noise which you wish you could temporarily tune out.

Billie Piper stars as Suzie Pickles. Image: Stan.