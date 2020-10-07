Mamamia recaps Netflix's Emily in Paris: It's episode 10 and Emily STILL hasn't learnt French.

Her shower breaks, and in another shocking twist, she has to shower in Gabriel's apartment.

She decides to hand out a list of corporate commandments to her much older, more experienced colleagues, they respond by drawing a d*ck on them. Classic.

Emily goes to a party at Mindy's and meets a hot bloke who tells her he likes "American pussy".

via GIPHY

She's... scandalised.

In episode 4, Emily makes a new friend named Camille who introduces her to a potential new client.

She somehow manages to convince this client to work with Antoine's perfume brand and tries to book them all a table at one of the fanciest restaurants in Paris.

Obviously she does a f**k up with the booking and calls Gabriel and forces him to cook for them at his restaurant.

Which he does even though he hardly knows this strange woman in a beret who keeps trying to break into his apartment.

After dinner, Emily kisses Gabriel. Then Camille turns up and announces that she's Gabriel's... girlfriend.

via GIPHY

By episode five, Emily has somehow become an influencer through posting photos of pastries on Instagram. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

She goes to an influencer event and is deemed the best influencer in Paris (or something like that) and Sylvie tells her to delete her account and also to... go away.

Then she goes on an awkward date with Camille and Gabriel, and Gabriel later admits that he kissed her back.

BUILDING TENSION PLS.

WILL THEY/WON'T THEY ETC ETC.

It's episode six and I need a cigarette and also a pastry.

Emily offends a new client, designer Pierre Cadault, with her keychain and he takes to bed because he's just so disgusted by her mere existence.

She also has a one-night stand with a hot professor who turns out to be a bit of a d*ck.