A mummy blogger, a sick child and the hidden camera that exposed a terrible crime.

Emily McDonald was just 23 years old when she started blogging about her three children.

On the site, titled The McDonald Five, the young mum shared stories of life in the McDonald household, sometimes blogging as often as several times a day

While she wrote about all three of her children, the blog focused mostly on then-three-year-old Dakota, who she shared had been in and out of hospital since her premature birth.



Video via True Crime Recaps.

According to the blog, the youngest McDonald child had endured a roller coaster ride of ongoing health problems, and was admitted to the Dell Children’s Medical Centre in 2009, with a high fever and a "long history of chronic diarrhoea".

Over the next six weeks, doctors were unable to stabilise Dakota, leaving her to endure a range of different treatments, including surgery.

"Everything went great with Dakota's surgery. The Broviac is in, the IJ is out and they did a bandaidectomy while they were in the OR," McDonald wrote on her blog.

"Her labs from this morning looked much improved over Sunday's labs. Tomorrow she's due to have another abdominal ultrasound (hoping they'll do this before waking her up from surgery). They noticed some abnormal changes in her kidneys on last week's abdominal ultrasound but hopefully everything's back to normal tomorrow.”