The 'pregnant mummy blogger' whose terminally ill baby was exposed as a lie.

In 2009, when 'mummy bloggers' were having their moment, a community of online readers flocked to the heartbreaking story of baby April Rose.
April's mother – known only as 'B' – was young, single, and pregnant with a terminally ill baby. It was a baby she'd chosen to carry to term, rather than terminate, due to her deep Christian faith.
April Rose had Trisomy 13 syndrome, B said via her blog, which is a chromosomal defect that can cause severe intellectual disability and death. Baby April would likely die shortly after her birth.
B named her unborn baby April Rose based on the month she was due.
Her blog posts were poignant and heartfelt, describing her inner turmoil, and the added trauma caused by her family's lack of support and a church who disowned her when she fell pregnant.