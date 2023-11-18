The 'pregnant mummy blogger' whose terminally ill baby was exposed as a lie.

She shared the impact of her turbulent relationship with April's father, and her determination to maintain her Christianity despite it all. She shared doctor's appointments and pictures of her ultrasounds, providing regular updates on baby April's measurements, movements and heart rate.

Within months, almost a million readers had flocked to the site. They came from all walks of life. Some were parents of sick and dying children, others staunch Christians; others were simply drawn to the real-life tragedy.

Many of her followers promised to pray for her and her baby. But prayers can only do so much, and before long, B, started asking for more, posting a PO Box to which her readers could send gifts or money. She also began posting ads to her blog.

Coming unstuck.

As baby April's due date approached, things became weird, drawing suspicion from some readers. She chopped and changed due dates and hospital visits before announcing she planned to deliver her terminally ill baby at home, rather than at the hospital.

Around two weeks after the due date, B declared she was in labour, providing hourly updates, culminating in the baby's birth and subsequent emergency trip to the hospital.

But it was the photo of baby April that sent the wheels in motion for B's undoing.

The photo was not of a baby, but a life-like collectable doll. Unfortunately for B, one of her readers made similar dolls and recognised it right away.

Online sleuths eventually identified B as Rebeccah Beushausen. The story was picked up by multiple news sites, prompting Beushausen to take down her blog and social networking sites.

Beushausen told media outlets she became "addicted" to the emotional support she received, adding she "didn't know how to stop".