"I'm one of those people who is really shy when you first meet me, and then once I'm feeling comfortable I can really open up," she said. "I think the more comfortable I was [on the set], the more I was able to show who I was and then the more I was able to be confident in what I was doing. So that was a really great experience for me."

The self-described "little old cake maker" said over-the-phone rev-ups from her partner of three years, Craig, also helped.

"This is going to sound funny, but he'd started watching the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance. And every day, he'd call me in the morning and give me these pep talks. It was like I was going into battle," she laughed.

"It's just amazing how positive thinking really works. I never thought it worked before, but my whole thought process changed. I [used to] go into every challenge thinking, 'Don't do the worst today,' and that became, 'Win this challenge. Do the best.'"

With the new-look MasterChef done and dusted, The Spill team look at what makes a successful reboot. (Post continues below.)

But as Emelia's confidence soared, that of some of her fellow contestants was being chipped away at by armchair critics.

Laura Sharrad, in particular, endured weeks of attacks and cruel comments through social media for being confident, ambitious and frequently leaning on her skills with pasta (she runs an Italian restaurant in South Australia).

Emelia said it was frustrating and upsetting to watch that happening to her friend and fellow Season 6 alumna, and she has little doubt that it was gendered.

"All those all things filtered through, and they are really damaging," she said.

"Going on a show that's built around skill, it's really exposing; you open yourself up to, not just criticism from the judges, but criticism from all of Australia, it seems. And I get frustrated that instead of it being a celebration, which it seems to be for the boys, it has to be a negative experience for the girls," she said.

"It took everything I have in me not to bite back at it. Because I just think it's so, almost, short-sighted. A lot of the vicious criticism comes from other females, and I think that's born from insecurity, to be honest."