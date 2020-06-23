MasterChef fans have picked their villains. It's no coincidence they're all women.

If you're having a moderately good day, don't type the words 'Laura MasterChef' into Twitter's search field. Just don't. It's not pleasant.

You'll be confronted with tweet after tweet in which people share how desperate they are for a perfect stranger to publicly fail, threaten to "riot" if she wins, and use words like "smug" and "painful".

Actually, while you're at it, steer clear of 'Poh MasterChef' as well.

Watch: Poh wants to learn how to slow down.



Video via Mamamia.

It seems some viewers of the revamped 'Back To Win' season have been so indoctrinated by the typical reality TV formula, that they're desperate to cast the series' villain.

But this isn't The Bachelor or Big Brother; these women aren't manipulative, savage characters planted by producers.

So why are they being treated as such?

Take Laura.

Her primary offence, according to her critics? Frequently cooking the thing she's best at cooking... because, you know, she's trying to win a cooking competition.

"Omg, shocker, Laura is making pasta." "The pasta lady who makes pasta everyday at the pasta restaurant she owns is cooking a pasta dish. Again. Fantastic." "If Laura wins, we riot."



As a chef at an Adelaide pasta bar, Laura has leant on her skills with dough to keep advancing through the competition.

The woman is playing to her strengths, much like Reynold does by opting to make desserts whenever possible, or Brendan when he chooses dumplings.

Mate, that's one crackin' plate of double standards.