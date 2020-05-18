"I was 10 when I finally Googled him." Everything we know about Michael Jordan's children.

It’s fair to say that the past few months have been pretty exciting in TV land.

From Stan’s gut-wrenching screen adaption of Normal People, to the brand new season of Dead to Me on Netflix, and Amazon Prime’s hilarious sci-fi series, Upload, we’ve been pretty lucky when it comes to at-home entertainment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But perhaps the most anticipated series to drop during this time period has been The Last Dance.

The 10-part documentary series, which is currently available to watch on Netflix, takes an in-depth look at the career of Michael Jordan, with a focus on his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Complete with never-before-seen footage, interviews with 100 people close to the team, and interviews with Jordan himself, the miniseries has been praised internationally by viewers and critics alike.

But despite the incredible access ESPN Films and Netflix had in making The Last Dance, some notable parts of Michael Jordan’s story were barely touched on.

For instance, the palatial home that Jordan is interviewed in throughout the series isn’t actually his real home – the 57-year-old wouldn’t allow camera crews to enter his home in Jupiter, Florida.

“He said that his home is his sanctuary,” The Last Dance director Jason Hehir said.

“I asked to get on his private plane to shoot him going to a Nike meeting and he didn’t want people on his plane. There are certain aspects of his life that wants to keep private.”

Likewise, Jordan’s wife and children are very rarely mentioned or featured in the miniseries.

Although some have questioned whether Jordan wanted to keep his family life private, director Jason Hehir shared that he simply wasn’t interested in interviewing Jordan’s wife or kids.

