'This isn’t a goodbye.' Celebrities react to Ellen Pompeo's departure from Grey's Anatomy.

Premiering its 19th season earlier this week, medical drama Grey's Anatomy doesn't look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon.

However, its star Ellen Pompeo, who plays long-suffering Meredith Grey, will. Her last episode has just aired on television.

"I didn't ever think that I would stay on the show this long," the actress said in an interview with Variety in 2020.

"It happened, and here I am. It's been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor."

Video via ABC.

Towards the end of last year, Pompeo shared a touching farewell on her Instagram.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," Pompeo wrote. "Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"