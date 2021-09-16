"There were HR issues." Inside Grey's Anatomy's "toxic" behind-the-scenes environment.

Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy character Derek Shepherd was nicknamed McDreamy, which is ironic, because if the stories about his conduct on set are anynthing to go by, he was more of a... McNightmare.

(Sorry. That was bad.)

Dempsey's very dramatic departure season 11 from the much-loved series came as a shock to many, even after rumours that he was about to be fired swirled amid allegations of 'diva behaviour'.

A new book has documented the HR complaints and fraught on-set atmosphere that led to McDreamy's on-screen death, with producers, cast and Dempsey himself recalling the mess going behind-the-scenes.

"He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show," James D. Parriott said in the book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

It was 2015 at the time, and Grey's Anatomy had been on screen for 10 years. It was still one of the most popular shows in the world, giving us medical miracles, drama and lots of trauma (mostly due to creator Shonda Rhimes killing off our favourite characters).

But for those 10 years, its cast had been turning up to work in a "toxic" environment, according to Ellen Pompeo.

In a 2019 interview with Empire's Taraji P. Henson for Variety, Pompeo – a.k.a Dr Meredith Grey – said there were times when she considered leaving the series.

"The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behaviour, really toxic work environment," she explained.

But the 49-year-old mother-of-three said that she stuck around in order to provide for her family.