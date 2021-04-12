Your first look at Stan Original Series Eden, a thrilling mystery set in a small coastal town.

Just as the name suggests, the coastal town of Eden looks like paradise.

In fact, picturesque Eden looks like so many towns up and down the coasts of Australia; with beautiful, sweeping beaches and tight-knit communities.

In Eden, the fictional town setting of Stan's newest original series, familiar, comforting scenes of surfers paddling against the waves and kilometres of empty sand draw you in.

But when the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events, dark and long-hidden secrets from the community make clear Eden is not as perfect as it seems on the surface.

Stan Original Series Eden is an eight-part mystery - the latest in Stan's Australian originals - shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

After filming in 2020, we have our first look at the show, which will come exclusively to Stan soon.

